© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

October 2, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8002 | 55m 28s

Former Ukrainian PM Arseniy Yatsenyuk discusses the state of Russia's war in Ukraine. Correspondent Amanda Davies brings a special report on Afghanistan's women's football team. Actress Jane Fonda and activist Mela Chiponda share their new climate collaboration. Ernest Moniz and Meghan O'Sullivan explain their recommendations for U.S. nonproliferation policy.

Aired: 10/01/25
Extras
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
This Journalist Covered Gun Violence…and It Almost Cost Him His Life
In his new book, Trymaine Lee shares how reporting on traumatic topics takes a toll.
Clip: S2025 E8003 | 18:06
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8003 | 55:43
Watch 18:25
Amanpour and Company
How the U.S. Can Prevent Nuclear Chaos
Ernest Moniz and Meghan O'Sullivan share their recommendations for U.S. nonproliferation policy.
Clip: S2025 E8002 | 18:25
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2025
Jeanne Shaheen; Vali Nasr; Joe Manchin
Episode: S2025 E8001 | 55:43
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
Joe Manchin on Gov’t Shutdown, Trump and “Deafening” Silence of GOP
Joe Manchin discusses his book "Dead Center."
Clip: S2025 E8001 | 18:19
Watch 18:28
Amanpour and Company
How U.S. Tech Created China’s Police State
Dake Kang discusses his report on big tech and the Chinese surveillance state.
Clip: S2025 E7327 | 18:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2025
Jared Bernstein; Anshel Pfeffer; Kori Schake; Dake Kang
Episode: S2025 E7327 | 55:47
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2025
Ghaith Al-Omari; Aaron David Miller; Gregg Nunziata; Katie Drummond.
Episode: S2025 E7326 | 55:21
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
Trump 2.0 and the Allegiance of Tech Leaders
WIRED's Global Editorial Director Katie Drummond on tech's embrace of the Trump White House.
Clip: S2025 E7326 | 18:19
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2025
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Episode: S2025 E7325 | 55:47
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8003 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2025
Jeanne Shaheen; Vali Nasr; Joe Manchin
Episode: S2025 E8001 | 55:43
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2025
Jared Bernstein; Anshel Pfeffer; Kori Schake; Dake Kang
Episode: S2025 E7327 | 55:47
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2025
Ghaith Al-Omari; Aaron David Miller; Gregg Nunziata; Katie Drummond.
Episode: S2025 E7326 | 55:21
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2025
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Episode: S2025 E7325 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2025
Mark Rutte; Johann Wadephul; Pedro Sanchez; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7324 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2025
Ursula von der Leyen; Riyad Mansour; Tom Fletcher
Episode: S2025 E7323 | 55:47
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2025
Mauro Vieira; Danny Danon; Adam Tooze
Episode: S2025 E7322 | 55:42
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2025
Dominique de Villepin; Hussein Agha; Robert Malley; Jonathan Mahler
Episode: S2025 E7321 | 55:35
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 19, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: S2025 E7320 | 55:42