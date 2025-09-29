© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

September 30, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7327 | 55m 47s

Jared Bernstein, fomer Chair of the WH Council of Economic Advisers discusses the looming government shutdown. Anshel Pfeffer, Israel Correspondent for The Economist analyzes the potential ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. Former DOD official Kori Schake discusses Pete Hegseth's military event. Dake Kang reporter for AP, investigates the link between tech companies and Chinese surveillance.

Aired: 09/29/25
Watch 18:28
Amanpour and Company
How U.S. Tech Created China’s Police State
Dake Kang discusses his report on big tech and the Chinese surveillance state.
Clip: S2025 E7327 | 18:28
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2025
Ghaith Al-Omari; Aaron David Miller; Gregg Nunziata; Katie Drummond.
Episode: S2025 E7326 | 55:21
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
Trump 2.0 and the Allegiance of Tech Leaders
WIRED's Global Editorial Director Katie Drummond on tech's embrace of the Trump White House.
Clip: S2025 E7326 | 18:19
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2025
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Episode: S2025 E7325 | 55:47
Watch 18:04
Amanpour and Company
“This Is the Third Red Scare:” Historian’s Warning for U.S. Free Speech
Fara Dabhoiwala discusses his book "What Is Free Speech?"
Clip: S2025 E7325 | 18:04
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2025
Mark Rutte; Johann Wadephul; Pedro Sanchez; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7324 | 55:46
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
Trump Pressures DOJ to Target Political Enemies: "Unprecedented”
Fmr. federal prosecutor reacts to Pres. Trump's pressure on DOJ to target his political opponents.
Clip: S2025 E7324 | 17:54
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2025
Ursula von der Leyen; Riyad Mansour; Tom Fletcher
Episode: S2025 E7323 | 55:47
Watch 5:24
Amanpour and Company
Exclusive: EU President Reacts to Trump's Latest Stance on Russia-Ukraine War
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discusses the Russia-Ukraine war.
Clip: S2025 E7323 | 5:24
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2025
Mauro Vieira; Danny Danon; Adam Tooze
Episode: S2025 E7322 | 55:42
