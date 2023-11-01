© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

November 2, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6089 | 55m 33s

Christiane speaks with UNRWA commissioner general Philippe Lazzarini about what he calls an "unprecedented" situation in Gaza. Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Caitlin Dickerson joins Michel Martin to discuss the impact of Trump’s "Zero Tolerance" family separation policy. Ksenia Svetlova is part of Israel’s large Russian community and discusses the relationship between Russia and Israel.

Aired: 11/01/23
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
Reunifying Families Separated Under Trump’s Zero Tolerance
Caitlin Dickerson joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6089 | 17:57
Watch 18:04
Amanpour and Company
Kinzinger: GOP is a “Dysfunctional and Destructive Force”
Adam Kinzinger joins to discuss the divisions plaguing the Republican Party.
Clip: S2023 E6088 | 18:04
Watch 55:12
Amanpour and Company
November 01, 2023
Tom Warrick; Sabri Saidam; Noubar Afeyan; Adam Kinzinger
Episode: S2023 E6088 | 55:12
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
October 31, 2023
Hanan Ashrawi; Meirav Leshem Gonen; Igor Zhovkva; Anton La Guardia
Episode: S2023 E6087 | 55:35
Watch 17:26
Amanpour and Company
Is America Becoming an “Overstretched Superpower”?
Anton La Guardia joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E6087 | 17:26
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
Inside Jan. 6: Officer Harry Dunn on Defending Democracy
Officer Harry Dunn on defending the Capitol during the January 6th riots.
Clip: S2023 E6086 | 18:09
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
October 30, 2023
Gershom Gorenberg; Ehud Olmert; William Schomberg; Harry Dunn
Episode: S2023 E6086 | 55:35
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 27, 2023
Gen. Wesley Clark; Miri Eisin; Nic Robertson; Jim Sciutto; Sam Kiley
Episode: S2023 E6085 | 55:46
Watch 6:00
Amanpour and Company
Military Analyst Talks Israel's Expanded Ground Operations
Military analyst General Wesley Clark discusses Israel's expanded ground operations.
Clip: S2023 E6085 | 6:00
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
October 26, 2023
Aaron David Miller; Judy Meyer; McKay Coppins; Hillary Clinton
Episode: S2023 E6084 | 55:21
