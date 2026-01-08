© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

January 7, 2026

Season 2025 Episode 8071 | 55m 54s

Former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos discusses recent threats Trump has been making against Colombia and President Gustavo Petro. Iran expert Karim Sadjadpour on the recent deadly protests in the country and Trump's threat to intervene. Eurasia Group founder and CEO Ian Bremmer is calling the United States the principal threat to the global order.

Aired: 01/06/26
Extras
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2026
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Paula Newton; Christopher Lockyear; David Frum
Episode: S2025 E8072 | 55:46
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Trump & Venezuela: How Critics Are Falling Into an “Obvious Trap”
The Atlantic's David Frum discusses what Trump's critics are missing.
Clip: S2025 E8072 | 18:08
Watch 17:53
Amanpour and Company
Ian Bremmer: Trump’s “Political Revolution” Is 2026’s Top Global Risk
Ian Bremmer discusses the geopolitical landscape.
Clip: S2025 E8071 | 17:53
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
January 6, 2026
Sen. Angus King; Juan González; Oleksandr Merezhko; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2025 E8070 | 55:20
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
Fascism Expert Jason Stanley on the 5th Anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Professor Jason Stanley reflects on what has changed five years on from the attack.
Clip: S2025 E8070 | 18:11
Watch 6:27
Amanpour and Company
Venezuelan Opposition Politician on Maduro Capture & the Uncertain Future
Venezuelan opposition politician David Smolansky discusses the future of Venezuela.
Clip: S2025 E8069 | 6:27
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2026
Leigh Waldman; Todd D. Robinson; David Smolansky; Jorge Castañeda
Episode: S2025 E8069 | 55:41
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 19, 2025
Chase Strangio; Gilbert & George; Tom Gjelten
Episode: S2025 E8058 | 55:43
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
“The New Christian Right, Antisemitism & U.S. Democracy”
Tom Gjelten discusses his new cover story for Moment magazine.
Clip: S2025 E8058 | 17:49
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
Parkland and Brown: What It's Like to Survive Two School Shootings
Zoe Weissman discusses survivin two school shootings: Parkland in 2018 and now Brown University.
Clip: S2025 E8057 | 18:10
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2026
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Paula Newton; Christopher Lockyear; David Frum
Episode: S2025 E8072 | 55:46
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
January 6, 2026
Sen. Angus King; Juan González; Oleksandr Merezhko; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2025 E8070 | 55:20
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2026
Leigh Waldman; Todd D. Robinson; David Smolansky; Jorge Castañeda
Episode: S2025 E8069 | 55:41
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 19, 2025
Chase Strangio; Gilbert & George; Tom Gjelten
Episode: S2025 E8058 | 55:43
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 18, 2025
Clare Sebastian; Marietje Schaake; Bess Wohl; Kristolyn Lloyd; Zoe Weissman
Episode: S2025 E8057 | 55:50
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2026
Lech Walesa; Elizabeth A. Hanks; Katherine Landers; Deanne Criswell; Dame Stephanie Shirley
Episode: S2025 E8068 | 55:44
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 29, 2025
David Wallace-Wells; Kristin Scott Thomas; Beth Macy
Episode: S2025 E8064 | 55:28
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: S2025 E8063 | 55:39
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 31, 2025
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage
Episode: S2025 E8066 | 55:50
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
January 1, 2026
Mariann Budde; Eileen Collins; Andrew Jarecki; Charlotte Kaufman
Episode: S2025 E8067 | 55:42