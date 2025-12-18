© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 19, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8058 | 55m 43s

Chase Strangio discusses President Trump's attempts to restrict rights for transgender people. We revisit Christiane's conversation with Gilbert & George, after London's Hayward Gallery has displayed their unique work. Journalist Tom Gjelten discusses the rise of the new Christian right.

Aired: 12/18/25
Extras
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
“The New Christian Right, Antisemitism & U.S. Democracy”
Tom Gjelten discusses his new cover story for Moment magazine.
Clip: S2025 E8058 | 17:49
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
Parkland and Brown: What It's Like to Survive Two School Shootings
Zoe Weissman discusses survivin two school shootings: Parkland in 2018 and now Brown University.
Clip: S2025 E8057 | 18:10
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
CEO of Reddit Believes the Platform Can Heal America’s Divides
Reddit CEO Steve Huffman explains the platform's uniqueness in an increasingly AI-generated world.
Clip: S2025 E8056 | 18:09
Watch 17:39
Amanpour and Company
From Washington to Trump: Explaining the Evolution of the Presidential Pardon
Saikrishna Prakash discusses his book “The Presidential Pardon.”
Clip: S2025 E8055 | 17:39
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
NJ Sen. Andy Kim Opens Up About Father’s Alzheimer’s Diagnosis
Sen. Andy Kim shares the emotional journey since his father's Alzheimer's diagnosis.
Clip: S2025 E8054 | 18:10
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 18, 2025
Clare Sebastian; Marietje Schaake; Bess Wohl; Kristolyn Lloyd; Zoe Weissman
Episode: S2025 E8057 | 55:50
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2025
Lech Walesa; Elizabeth A. Hanks; Katherine Landers; Deanne Criswell; Dame Stephanie Shirley
Episode: S2025 E8068 | 55:44
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 29, 2025
David Wallace-Wells; Kristin Scott Thomas; Beth Macy
Episode: S2025 E8064 | 55:28
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: S2025 E8063 | 55:39
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 31, 2025
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage
Episode: S2025 E8066 | 55:50
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
January 1, 2026
Mariann Budde; Eileen Collins; Andrew Jarecki; Charlotte Kaufman
Episode: S2025 E8067 | 55:42
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
December 22, 2025
Halla Tomasdottir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
Episode: S2025 E8059 | 55:49
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 17, 2025
David A. Graham; Brian Winter; Larry Madowo; Steve Huffman
Episode: S2025 E8056 | 55:50
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
December 16, 2025
Kurt Volker; Tymofiy Mylovanov; Yousef Sweid; Isabella Sedlak; Saikrishna Prakash
Episode: S2025 E8055 | 55:51
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: S2025 E8062 | 55:46