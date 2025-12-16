© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 17, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8056 | 55m 50s

The Atlantic's David Graham unpacks White House chief of staff Susie Wiles' bombshell Vanity Fair interview. Brian Winter discusses heightened tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela. Correspondent Larry Madowo brings us a special report from Uganda on Bobi Wine. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman explains the platform's uniqueness in an increasingly AI-generated world.

Aired: 12/16/25
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
December 22, 2025
Halla Tomasdottir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
Episode: S2025 E8059 | 55:49
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: S2025 E8063 | 55:39
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
CEO of Reddit Believes the Platform Can Heal America’s Divides
Reddit CEO Steve Huffman explains the platform's uniqueness in an increasingly AI-generated world.
Clip: S2025 E8056 | 18:09
Watch 17:39
Amanpour and Company
From Washington to Trump: Explaining the Evolution of the Presidential Pardon
Saikrishna Prakash discusses his book “The Presidential Pardon.”
Clip: S2025 E8055 | 17:39
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
December 16, 2025
Kurt Volker; Tymofiy Mylovanov; Yousef Sweid; Isabella Sedlak; Saikrishna Prakash
Episode: S2025 E8055 | 55:51
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
December 23, 2025
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Episode: S2025 E8060 | 55:31
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 15, 2025
Gabi Kaltmann; Alicia Kearns; Park Chan-Wook; Sen. Andy Kim
Episode: S2025 E8054 | 55:50
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
NJ Sen. Andy Kim Opens Up About Father’s Alzheimer’s Diagnosis
Sen. Andy Kim shares the emotional journey since his father's Alzheimer's diagnosis.
Clip: S2025 E8054 | 18:10
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: S2025 E8062 | 55:46
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 24, 2025
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Episode: S2025 E8061 | 55:27
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2025
Lech Walesa; Elizabeth A. Hanks; Katherine Landers; Deanne Criswell; Dame Stephanie Shirley
Episode: S2025 E8068 | 55:44
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
January 1, 2026
Mariann Budde; Eileen Collins; Andrew Jarecki; Charlotte Kaufman
Episode: S2025 E8067 | 55:42
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 29, 2025
David Wallace-Wells; Kristin Scott Thomas; Beth Macy
Episode: S2025 E8064 | 55:28
