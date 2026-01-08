January 9, 2026

Extras
Carol Leonnig and Aaron Davis discuss their book "Injustice."
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Paula Newton; Christopher Lockyear; David Frum
The Atlantic's David Frum discusses what Trump's critics are missing.
Juan Manuel Santos; Karim Sadjadpour; Ian Bremmer
Ian Bremmer discusses the geopolitical landscape.
Professor Jason Stanley reflects on what has changed five years on from the attack.
Sen. Angus King; Juan González; Oleksandr Merezhko; Jason Stanley
Leigh Waldman; Todd D. Robinson; David Smolansky; Jorge Castañeda
Venezuelan opposition politician David Smolansky discusses the future of Venezuela.
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Paula Newton; Christopher Lockyear; David Frum
Juan Manuel Santos; Karim Sadjadpour; Ian Bremmer
Sen. Angus King; Juan González; Oleksandr Merezhko; Jason Stanley
Leigh Waldman; Todd D. Robinson; David Smolansky; Jorge Castañeda
Lech Walesa; Elizabeth A. Hanks; Katherine Landers; Deanne Criswell; Dame Stephanie Shirley
Clare Sebastian; Marietje Schaake; Bess Wohl; Kristolyn Lloyd; Zoe Weissman
Halla Tomasdottir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
David A. Graham; Brian Winter; Larry Madowo; Steve Huffman
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage