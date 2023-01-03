© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 4, 2023

Season 2022 Episode 5134 | 55m 01s

Former U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan discusses the Ukraine war. A Women for Women International aid worker joins the show by phone from inside Afghanistan. The Norwegian Refugee Council has suspended its programs in Afghanistan following the regime's ban on female staff. Secretary General Jan Egeland joins the show. Yale historian Beverly Gage on her new biography on J. Edgar Hoover.

Aired: 01/03/23
January 4, 2023
Extras
The Complex Life of J. Edgar Hoover
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
The Complex Life of J. Edgar Hoover
Beverly Gage joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5134 | 18:03
January 3, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
January 3, 2023
Will Hurd; Noa Landau; Aaaron David Miller; Johanna Hari
Episode: S2022 E5133 | 55:37
"Stolen Focus:" Are You Having Trouble Paying Attention?
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
"Stolen Focus:" Are You Having Trouble Paying Attention?
Author Johann Hari discusses his new book.
Clip: S2022 E5133 | 17:51
December 23, 2022
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
December 23, 2022
Dr. Joseph V. Sakran; Matthew McConaughey; Alex Heath; James Cameron
Episode: S2022 E5126 | 55:36
From Musk to Crypto to Meta, a Look at the Top Tech Stories
Watch 17:31
Amanpour and Company
From Musk to Crypto to Meta, a Look at the Top Tech Stories
Alex Heath looks back on this year in tech.
Clip: S2022 E5126 | 17:31
December 22, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 22, 2022
Claudia Rodriguez and Christine Quinn; Sen. Chris Murphy; Margaret Brown and Emmett Lewis
Episode: S2022 E5125 | 55:37
Senator Chris Murphy on “The Politics of Loneliness”
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
Senator Chris Murphy on “The Politics of Loneliness”
Sen. Chris Murphy joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5125 | 18:11
Law Prof Discusses the Ethics of Involuntary Hospitalization
Watch 17:35
Amanpour and Company
Law Prof Discusses the Ethics of Involuntary Hospitalization
Prof. Elyn Saks discusses what it's like living with schizophrenia.
Clip: S2022 E5124 | 17:35
December 21, 2022
Watch 55:09
Amanpour and Company
December 21, 2022
Sen. Chris Coons; Yalda Kohi; Leila Fadel; Elyn Saks
Episode: S2022 E5124 | 55:09
Can Trump Run for President if Convicted of a Crime?
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
Can Trump Run for President if Convicted of a Crime?
Amy Davidson Sorkin joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5123 | 18:06
