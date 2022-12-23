© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 3, 2023

Season 2022 Episode 5133 | 55m 37s

Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) discusses the vote for House Speaker. Haaretz deputy editor-in-chief Noa Landau and former Middle East negotiator Aaron David Miller assess Israel's new government. Author Johann Hari discusses his new book "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention."

Aired: 01/02/23
January 3, 2023
"Stolen Focus:" Are You Having Trouble Paying Attention?
Amanpour and Company
"Stolen Focus:" Are You Having Trouble Paying Attention?
Author Johann Hari discusses his new book.
Clip: S2022 E5133 | 17:51
December 23, 2022
Amanpour and Company
December 23, 2022
Dr. Joseph V. Sakran; Matthew McConaughey; Alex Heath; James Cameron
Episode: S2022 E5126 | 55:36
From Musk to Crypto to Meta, a Look at the Top Tech Stories
Amanpour and Company
From Musk to Crypto to Meta, a Look at the Top Tech Stories
Alex Heath looks back on this year in tech.
Clip: S2022 E5126 | 17:31
December 22, 2022
Amanpour and Company
December 22, 2022
Claudia Rodriguez and Christine Quinn; Sen. Chris Murphy; Margaret Brown and Emmett Lewis
Episode: S2022 E5125 | 55:37
Senator Chris Murphy on “The Politics of Loneliness”
Amanpour and Company
Senator Chris Murphy on “The Politics of Loneliness”
Sen. Chris Murphy joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5125 | 18:11
Law Prof Discusses the Ethics of Involuntary Hospitalization
Amanpour and Company
Law Prof Discusses the Ethics of Involuntary Hospitalization
Prof. Elyn Saks discusses what it's like living with schizophrenia.
Clip: S2022 E5124 | 17:35
December 21, 2022
Amanpour and Company
December 21, 2022
Sen. Chris Coons; Yalda Kohi; Leila Fadel; Elyn Saks
Episode: S2022 E5124 | 55:09
Can Trump Run for President if Convicted of a Crime?
Amanpour and Company
Can Trump Run for President if Convicted of a Crime?
Amy Davidson Sorkin joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5123 | 18:06
December 20, 2022
Amanpour and Company
December 20, 2022
Amy Davidson Sorkin; Rory Stewart; Aisha Harris and Stephen Thompson
Episode: S2022 E5123 | 55:28
December 19, 2022
Amanpour and Company
December 19, 2022
Jim Walden; Ron Filipkowski; Mark Ogden; Derek Thompson
Episode: S2022 E5122 | 55:37
