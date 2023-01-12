© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 13, 2023

Season 2022 Episode 5141 | 55m 37s

Classified documents have been discovered at Biden’s Delaware home and former office. Elie Honig onthe legal implications. California’s lieutenant governor discusses the current climate crisis. Jan Egeland just spent the week in Kabul, meeting with Taliban officials in an effort to convince them to reverse the ban on women workers. Dr. Beaudoin on why long COVID is so difficult to diagnose.

Aired: 01/12/23
January 13, 2023
Long COVID Doctor: “We Don’t Know What We’re Dealing With”
Watch 17:01
Amanpour and Company
Long COVID Doctor: “We Don’t Know What We’re Dealing With”
Dr. Francesca Beaudoin joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5141 | 17:01
Buttigieg on FAA and Southwest Meltdowns
Watch 16:58
Amanpour and Company
Buttigieg on FAA and Southwest Meltdowns
Pete Buttigieg joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5140 | 16:58
January 12, 2023
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2023
Dr. Céline Gounder; Pete Buttigieg; Robert Kagan
Episode: S2022 E5140 | 55:36
Fmr. NFL Player on Damar Hamlin and the Violence of Football
Watch 17:05
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. NFL Player on Damar Hamlin and the Violence of Football
Nate Jackson joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5139 | 17:05
January 11, 2023
Watch 55:24
Amanpour and Company
January 11, 2023
Oksana Markarova; Sarah Polley; Nate Jackson
Episode: S2022 E5139 | 55:24
New Congress “A Feud Between Two Very Extreme GOP Groups”
Watch 16:28
Amanpour and Company
New Congress “A Feud Between Two Very Extreme GOP Groups”
Susan Glasser joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5138 | 16:28
January 10, 2023
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
January 10, 2023
Celso Amorim; Susan Glasser; Doris Kearns Goodwin; Hugh Jackman
Episode: S2022 E5138 | 55:36
Fmr. Pres. of the NAACP Ben Jealous on Reconciling America
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Pres. of the NAACP Ben Jealous on Reconciling America
Ben Jealous joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5137 | 17:52
January 9, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2023
Rep. Delia Ramirez; Anderson Cooper and Emily Maitlis; Ben Jealous
Episode: S2022 E5137 | 55:37
January 6, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
January 6, 2023
Robert Draper & Mondaire Jones; Mikhail Zygar & Luke Mogelson; Ian Bremmer; Jonathan Pryce
Episode: S2022 E5136 | 55:37
