Amanpour and Company

January 11, 2023

Season 2022 Episode 5139 | 55m 24s

If the war should grind on through 2023 and beyond, will Ukraine’s goals stay aligned with those of its Western allies? Christiane speaks with Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S. At the Globes last night, writer/director Sarah Polley was nominated for best screenplay in recognition of her new film "Women Talking." Former NFL player Nate Jackson on Damar Hamlin and the dangers of football.

Aired: 01/10/23
January 11, 2023
Extras
Fmr. NFL Player on Damar Hamlin and the Violence of Football
Watch 17:05
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. NFL Player on Damar Hamlin and the Violence of Football
Nate Jackson joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5139 | 17:05
New Congress “A Feud Between Two Very Extreme GOP Groups”
Watch 16:28
Amanpour and Company
New Congress “A Feud Between Two Very Extreme GOP Groups”
Susan Glasser joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5138 | 16:28
January 10, 2023
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
January 10, 2023
Celso Amorim; Susan Glasser; Doris Kearns Goodwin; Hugh Jackman
Episode: S2022 E5138 | 55:36
Fmr. Pres. of the NAACP Ben Jealous on Reconciling America
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Pres. of the NAACP Ben Jealous on Reconciling America
Ben Jealous joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5137 | 17:52
January 9, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2023
Rep. Delia Ramirez; Anderson Cooper and Emily Maitlis; Ben Jealous
Episode: S2022 E5137 | 55:37
January 6, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
January 6, 2023
Robert Draper & Mondaire Jones; Mikhail Zygar & Luke Mogelson; Ian Bremmer; Jonathan Pryce
Episode: S2022 E5136 | 55:37
Top 10 Global Political Risks in 2023
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Top 10 Global Political Risks in 2023
Ian Bremmer joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5136 | 18:12
January 5, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2023
Gordon Brown; Dror Moreh; Garrett Fisher
Episode: S2022 E5135 | 55:38
Racing to Photograph Glaciers Before They’re Gone
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Racing to Photograph Glaciers Before They’re Gone
Garrett Fisher joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5135 | 18:08
January 4, 2023
Watch 55:01
Amanpour and Company
January 4, 2023
John Sullivan; "Sara"; Jan Egeland; Beverly Gage
Episode: S2022 E5134 | 55:01
