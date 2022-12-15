December 26, 2022

British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful tells Christiane how he learned to stand up and stand out, becoming “A Visible Man.”﻿ Afghanistan’s youngest female mayor Zarifa Ghafari’s full story appears in her new memoir, and in an upcoming Netflix documentary, “In Her Hands.” In her new book about Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff argues he’s one of the country’s most essential founding fathers.