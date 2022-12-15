December 26, 2022

Extras
Dmytro Kuleba; Andrey Kurkov; Nina Khrushcheva; Angela Stent
"Putin's World" author Angel Stent discusses the war in Ukraine.
Alexandra Pelosi; Brian Greene; Elizabeth Williamson
Elizabeth Williamson joins the show.
Phyll Opoku-Gyimah; Sharon Horgan; Judy Collins
Singer/songwriter Judy Collins discusses her new album "Spellbound."
Hadi Ghaemi; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Lizzie Gottlieb; Robert Caro; Dr. Mahsid Abir
Dr. Mahshid Abir joins the show.
Kylie Atwood; Peter Frankopan; Frank Tsai; David Daley
David Daley discusses Moore v. Harper.
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Dmytro Kuleba; Andrey Kurkov; Nina Khrushcheva; Angela Stent
Alexandra Pelosi; Brian Greene; Elizabeth Williamson
Phyll Opoku-Gyimah; Sharon Horgan; Judy Collins
Hadi Ghaemi; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Lizzie Gottlieb; Robert Caro; Dr. Mahsid Abir
Kylie Atwood; Peter Frankopan; Frank Tsai; David Daley
Maia Sandu; Zoe Kazan, Jodi Kantor, and Megan Twohey, Juliette Kayyem
Carol Moseley Braun; Sarah Longwell; Vladimir Milov; Maria Ressa
Victoria Nuland; Ido Aharoni Aronoff; Caoilfhionn Gallagher; Lynsey Addario
Ingrida Šimonytė; Bill Nighy; Richard Stengel
Asa Hutchinson; Dr. Anthony Fauci; Tiya Miles