Former Ambassador Beth Van Schaack discusses international politics | Talking Foreign Policy

2026 is off to a complex and contentious start when it comes to international politics.

The U.S. has been involved in the removal of Venezuelan leader Nicholas Maduro. President Donald Trump has made remarks about wanting to remove other Latin American leaders, take over Greenland, and take military actions against Iran. And the fighting in both Ukraine and Gaza drags on.

Tuesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we’ll bring you another installment of our quarterly series "Talking Foreign Policy," in partnership with Case Western Reserve University. In this episode, Former Ambassador at Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack joins host Michael Scharf for a conversation about today's pressing international policy challenges.

Van Schaack weighs in on how the U.S. is dealing with foreign policy issues in the wake of Trump's dismissal of several dozen ambassadors. She also discusses the evolving role of the International Criminal Court, as well as what how the international community deals with war crimes accusations in the 21st century.

Guests:

- Beth Van Schaack, Former Ambassador At Large For Global Criminal Justice

- Michael Scharf, Former Dean, Case Western Reserve University School of Law; President, American Branch of the International Law Association