Talking Foreign Policy | Marking 80 years since the founding of the United Nations

Next month, the United Nations turns 80. The body was formed in the wake of World War II to ensure global peace. Over the past eight decades, the U.N. has worked to maintain peace between world superpowers, address challenges like hunger and disease, as well as tackle existential threats like climate change.

But in 2025, the U.N. faces new challenges.

The organization is facing financial issues, the actions of the U.N. Security Council are being hindered by veto votes, and the U.S. Congress is considering a bill to withdraw from the organization altogether.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we bring you another installment of "Talking Foreign Policy" focuses on the legacy and future of the United Nations.

"Talking Foreign Policy" is Ideastream's quarterly series that is produced in conjunction with Case Western Reserve University.

In this episode, a group of experts discusses some of the accomplishments of the U.N., as well as some of the biggest issues currently facing the organization, including inaction over the war in Gaza, and how to respond to continued aggression from Russia in Ukraine and beyond.

Guests:

- Michael Scharf, President, American Branch of the International Law Association; Former Dean, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

- Harold Hongju Koh, Former Dean, Yale School of Law; Former Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, U.S. Department of State

- Oona Hathaway, President-Elect, American Society of International Law; Former Special Counsel, U.S. Department of Defense

- Mark Ellis, Ph.D., Executive Director, International Bar Association; Author, "The UN Charter: Five Pillars for Humankind"