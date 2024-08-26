Talking Foreign Policy | How will the outcome of the presidential election impact foreign policy?

Conventional wisdom says that foreign policy doesn’t matter in U.S. Presidential elections.

“It’s the economy, stupid,” was long thought to be political gospel. But this election might be different.

According to polls, a divided America cares deeply about the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, about the influx of migrants from south of the border, about the looming trade war with China, and about the escalating climate crisis.

With the election a little more than two months away, Monday's "Sound of Ideas" brings another installment of our “Talking Foreign Policy" series, this time taking a look at where the presidential candidates and the voters stand on major foreign policy challenges facing the country.

A group of top foreign policy experts from across the political spectrum will discuss how global issues will impact the 2024 presidential election. And, what would be the differences between a Trump-Vance and Harris-Walz administration when it comes to international affairs.

"Talking Foreign Policy" is produced by Case Western Reserve University and Ideastream Public Media.

Guests:

- Michael Scharf, Former Dean, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

- Harold Hongju Koh, Sterling Professor of International Law, Yale Law School; Former U.S. State Department Legal Advisor

- John Bellinger, Co-Chair, Arnold & Porter's Global Law and Public Policy Group; Former U.S. State Department Legal Advisor

- Michael Newton, PhD, Professor of Law and Political Science, Vanderbilt University; Former JAG Colonel

- Paul Williams, PhD, Founder and President, Public International Law and Policy Group

- Milena Sterio, Distinguished Professor of Law, Cleveland State University