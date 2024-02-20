"Talking Foreign Policy" looks at the conflict in Ukraine as fighting enters its third year

Two years ago, on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched a massive invasion into neighboring Ukraine.

The international community responded with military aid and sanctions. The U.N. expelled Russia from the Human Rights Council and the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia failed to capture Ukraine’s largest cities or topple Ukraine’s government. Over the last two years, the fighting has grounded to a near stalemate with thousands of casualties on both sides.

As the conflict drags on, lawmakers in the U.S. are debating whether to continue providing military aid to Ukraine. The moves in Congress are being closely watched by not only those on the ground fighting in Ukraine, but by the rest of the international community.

Tuesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we'll hear another installment of “Talking Foreign Policy,” our series in partnership with Case Western Reserve University, where a panel of experts will discuss what is the next step in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The panel includes former U.S. State Department officials, international policy experts, peace negotiators, a retired major general, and a former assistant to the prime minister of Ukraine who is living Kiev.

GUESTS:

- Michael Scharf, Dean, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

- Daniel Bilak, Former Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister of Ukraine; Partner, Kinstellar Law Firm

- Kevin Nealer, Former Member, President's Intelligence Advisory Board; Principal, Scowcroft Group

- Darrell Guthrie, Retired Major General, US Army

- Paul Williams, PhD, President, Public International Law and Policy Group

- Milena Sterio, Distinguished Professor of Law, Cleveland State University College of Law