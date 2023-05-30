"Talking Foreign Policy" experts discuss war crimes in Ukraine and President Putin

In our fall 2022 broadcast, ‘Talking Foreign Policy’ examined the possibility that Vladimir Putin could be indicted by the International Criminal Court, known as the ICC for short.

Since then, speculation has become reality. On March 17, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader, charging him with the war crime of abducting thousands of Ukrainian children and transferring them to Russia for adoption.

The arrest warrant was also issued for Maria Lvova-Belova, who serves as the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation.

This is the first time the ICC has indicted a major world leader.

Tuesday, on ‘Talking Foreign Policy’ a panel of experts will discuss the details of the Putin indictment and what it means for global politics. The experts will also discuss whether a new international tribunal should be established to prosecute the crime of Russian aggression.

GUESTS:

- Michael Scharf, Dean, School of Law; Case Western Reserve University

- Milena Sterio, Distinguished University Professor, Cleveland-Marshall College of Law; Cleveland State University

- Mark Ellis, PhD, Executive Director, International Bar Association

- Rebecca Hamilton, Professor, Washington College of Law; American University

- Paul Williams, PhD, President, Public International Law & Policy Group