Author provides perspective on anniversary of Ukraine invasion

This week marks one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with no end in sight. The invasion ignited a land war in Europe that has not been witnessed since the end of World War II.

Entire Ukrainian cities have been reduced to rubble. Billions of dollars in military aid have been provided to Ukraine by the United States and other nations.

In the last year, the casualties from the war have been difficult to enumerate. But last November, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, placed the number at 100,000 each for Ukraine and Russia. Additionally, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said civilian deaths as of this month were 7,199, including hundreds of children. But the actual number of troop and civilian deaths experts say is likely much higher.

The invasion also sent millions fleeing from Ukraine into neighboring countries. Some of those refugees made their way to Northeast Ohio joining its sizeable Ukrainian population, in cities such as Parma. It is estimated that 3,000 Ukrainians have come to Northeast Ohio in the last year.

We begin the show talking with Megan Buskey, a Clevelander of Ukrainian heritage, and a Fulbright Fellow. Her new book, “Ukraine Is Not Dead Yet,” provides a unique perspective on the war in Ukraine.

Later in the show, if you wanted to visit some of the historic sites involved in the Civil Rights Movement, you may automatically think of locations in Alabama or other southern states.

But the struggle for civil rights was a national one, that involved northern states too, including Ohio.

The Cleveland Restoration Society is spearheading an effort to create an African American Civil Rights Trail that elevates a number of locations in the city.

So far, three sites have received an Ohio historical marker: Cory United Methodist Church, the Ludlow Community Association, and Cleveland City Hall—marking the historic election of Carl Stokes as the first Black mayor of a major city.

Four additional sites have been announced: Glenville High School, Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church, Olivet Institutional Baptist Church and the Hough neighborhood.

To end the show, punk music is often associated with mohawks, ripped t-shirts and rebellion along with some of the most well-known bands like The Clash, The Ramones, and the Talking Heads.

But, there's a lesser-known history of Black musicians in this mostly white male genre, in bands like The Dead Kennedys, X-Ray Spex and the first all-black Punk band, Pure Hell. A new comic book by a Columbus-artist dives deep into the forgotten history of these musicians and how their untold legacy continues to influence musicians across genres and generations.

We will discuss the The Secret History of Black Punk with its creator, Raeghan Buchanan

-Megan Buskey, author, "Ukraine Is Not Dead Yet"

-Aaron Fountain Jr., Ph.D., Historian, Cleveland Restoration Society

-Raeghan Buchanan, Artist & Author, The Secret History of Black Punk

-Frank Lawson, Artist

Explore the Cleveland African American Civil Rights Trail

