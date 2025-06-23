Talking Foreign Policy| President Trump's international policy shifts

Every so often there is a tectonic shift in American foreign policy, where a fundamental turning point is marked by new ways of approaching the world.

The post-World War II era of institution-building, the Cold War period of competition and militarization, and the 9/11 global war on terrorism are examples.

Has the return of President Trump ushered in one of these historic turning points?

If so, what are the radical foreign policy changes he has pursued so far? Are they likely to be temporary or enduring? And what are the consequences for the United States and the world community?

Monday, the “Sound of Ideas” brings you another installment of our quarterly series “Talking Foreign Policy,” this time looking at the foreign policy decisions that have taken place so far during President Trump’s second term in office.

A panel of experts will look at how policy changes have played out so far, particularly as it pertains to pulling out of global treaties and trade deals. They will discuss how Trump’s tariff policy is shaping the economic outlook as well.

Guests:

- Harold Hondju Koh, Former Dean, Yale Law School; Legal Advisor and Assistant Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State

- Oona Hathaway, Professor, Yale International Law School; Former Special Counsel, U.S. Department of Defense

- Kevin Nealer, Principal, The Scowcroft Group; Former State Department Official

- Paul Williams, PhD, President, Public International Law and Policy Group; Chaired Professor, American University

- Milena Sterio, Distinguished University Professor, Cleveland State University