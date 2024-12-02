Is Taiwan the next pressure point for armed conflict on the global stage? |Talking Foreign Policy

The RAND Corporation, a nonpartisan research organization, released a report warning that within two years, they expect China to attempt to take over Taiwan, the democratically-ruled island of 24 million that the Chinese Communist Party claims is part of its sovereign territory.

In a report titled “The First Battle of the Next Year,” the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that a Chinese attack on Taiwan and allied response would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, U.S., Japanese, and Taiwanese forces, and would cripple all four states.

With those predictions on that table, there is growing concern over Taiwan as a pressure point for future conflict. And if there is a future battle, what implications would it have on the U.S.?

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll bring you another installment of our special quarterly series “Talking Foreign Policy,” in partnership with Case Western Reserve University.

A group of foreign policy experts will discuss these questions and lay out the context of increasing tensions between China and Taiwan.

The panel will explain why China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, what a conflict in the Pacific region could look like and how military aggression would have wide ranging effects on world economic markets.

Guests:

- Michael Scharf, Former Dean, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

- Milena Sterio, Distinguished University Professorship, Cleveland State University

- Avidan Cover, Associate Dean and Director, Institute for Global Security, Case Western Reserve University; Former Counsel, Human Rights First

- Paul Williams, Ph.D., President, Public International Law & Policy Group; Chaired Professor; American University

- Greg Noone, Director, National Security and Intelligence Program, Fairmont State College; Retired Navy Captain

- Kevin Nealer, Principal, Scowcroft Group; Former State Department Diplomat