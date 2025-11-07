Cleveland consolidation plan would close nearly 30 schools | Reporters Roundtable

The Cleveland school board will decide, likely at its Dec. 9 meeting, whether to approve a massive consolidation plan presented this week by CEO Warren Morgan.

The plan calls for closing 18 buildings, ending leases on five others and operating 29 fewer schools in the district. Some schools will relocate. Some, like Collinwood and Glenville high schools, will merge.

Morgan said consolidation is needed because of a 50% decline in enrollment since the turn of the century, massive projected budget deficits and a desire to offer better services for students in a more concentrated district.

We will begin the Friday “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable” with the school consolidation plan and discuss the rest of the week’s news as well.

Ohio changed how the state funds libraries in the new budget passed earlier this year. Instead of earmarking a percentage of the General Revenue Fund, libraries were allocated a flat amount of money.

As a result, a number of library systems asked voters for levies on Election Day. Voters responded by approving 18 of the 20 requests. It may be harder to get those requests before voters in the future, though.

Looking ahead to 2026, there will not be a rematch in Ohio's 13th Congressional District, which includes all of Summit County.

The newly approved bipartisan congressional district map makes tilts it farther in favor of Democrats, benefiting incumbent Emilia Sykes.

Republican Kevin Coughlin, who challenged Sykes last election, withdrew this week, saying the new map gives him no path to victory.

A teenager shot eight times during a house party in Bath Township over the Halloween weekend died Thursday morning. Elijah Wells, 18, was among the nine people injured in the party shooting, eight of them shot. Two other victims remain hospitalized according to a release from Bath Township Police.

The million-dollar home where the party was held had been rented through Air BNB -- short term rentals like that are against code in Bath.

A judge ordered the Trump administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known to many as food stamps, for November despite the government shutdown.

But we're a week into the month and locals have been scrambling to assure the hungry have food, with government and private donations to food banks.

The federal government had said it would pay half benefits after an earlier court ruling, but the latest from a federal judge in Rhode Island requires the government to supply full funding.

The shutdown is now the longest in the nation's history and flights at 40 major airports have been reduced by 10% as air traffic controllers, forced to work with no pay, exhibit signs of strain.

Gov. DeWine says there are no plans to scale back the state's participation in an initiative to make Cleveland streets safer.

The Raising Investment in Safety for Everyone, or RISE, initiative started in 2023 and involves local, state and federal law enforcement working together to deal with crime in Cleveland.

A Massillon elementary school teacher is being hailed for her quick-thinking to help a student who was choking in class. The third-grade student had put a quarter in their mouth while teacher Abi Richardson played a video for the class.

Guests:

-Abbey Marshall, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Jordan Miller, Managing Editor, Jordan Miller News

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief/Ohio Public Radio/TV

