Bath Township Police ask for public's help to solve Sunday's Airbnb shooting

Two of the nine people that suffered gunshot wounds during a shooting at a Bath Township Airbnb early Sunday have been released from the hospital. The conditions of the others are unknown as investigators look through evidence, Police Chief Vito Sinopoli said.

"Investigators continue to follow leads, review video footage and conduct interviews," Sinopoli said during a news conference Monday.

Police responded to the Airbnb shortly after midnight and found the chaotic scene of a large birthday party, which had been advertised on social media.

"At this stage of the investigation, we're asking for the public's help," Sinopoli said. "We're confident there are individuals with pertinent information about the party and the people responsible for the shooting."

He wants to hear from teens at the party who may know what happened.

"We also believe there are individuals at the party who have video recordings of the incident," Sinopoli said. "Parents, please talk to your kids. The video on their phone might be the key piece of evidence we need."

Police don't yet know how many people opened fire at the party, Sinopoli said.

"What we do know is that there were quite a few shell casings that were found at the scene, including several calibers," he said, "so we're still developing those leads. But we don't have an exact number of shooters."

Nine people, mostly teens, were injured in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Short term rentals like Airbnbs are prohibited under the township's zoning code, but the township lacks the teeth to enforce any penalties, Sinopoli said.

"We are gonna be engaging with the county executive's office. County ordinances can be enforced within our township and so we're going to be talking to them," he said. "We're also going to be reaching out to Airbnb and see if they could potentially mark Bath Township as an exclusionary area for short term rentals."

The township was not aware the home was a short-term rental until the shooting occurred, Sinopoli said.

"We've had no other complaints at that particular residence or in that neighborhood," he said. "That's usually a very quiet neighborhood."

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Bath Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-666-3736 or the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 1-855-224-6446. Information can also be emailed to BCI at intel@ohioattorneygeneral.gov.