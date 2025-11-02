Shooting at Bath Township house party with mostly juveniles injures 9

An overnight shooting at a house party in a wealthy Summit County township has left nine people injured and police searching for suspects.

The shooting on the 900 block of Top-O-Hill Drive in Bath Township happened at a house rented through Airbnb. Officers responded just after midnight Sunday morning, said Bath Township Chief of Police Vito Sinopoli during a press conference Sunday.

“Upon arrival, our officers were met with a chaotic scene and administered lifesaving aid to the injured,” Sinopoli said. “We can confirm that a large party was taking place at this location, which we've learned was advertised on various social media platforms, drawing a significant crowd.”

Not all of the injuries were from gunshot wounds, but Sinopoli did not provide details on the extent of the injuries or many other details on the victims. Sinopoli said some injuries could have been from falls.

“The majority of those who attended this party were juveniles under the age of 18,” Sinopoli said. “There may be a mix of both adults and juveniles who sustained injuries.”

"Preliminary investigation indicates that a large group of juveniles arrived at the home in response to a social media post promoting a party," said an early morning press release from Bath Township Police. "An unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds from a weapon(s) inside the home, striking multiple victims and then fled the scene."

Several nearby law enforcement agencies and fire departments responded to the scene, including officers from departments in Akron, Copley, Richfield Village, Fairlawn and the Summit County Sheriff’s Department.

The state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations is assisting with the investigation, according to Sinopoli.

“This kind of violence is unacceptable in our community, and we're committed to applying all available resources to this investigation,” Sinopoli said. “We're actively gathering evidence, reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.”

Short term rentals like the one where the shooting occurred are prohibited under the township’s zoning regulations, but not illegal.

Another shooting resulting in an injury occurred at a short-term rental in Bath in 2017, according to Sinopoli.

“We urge anyone who was present at the party saw something or has any information, including photos or video from social media to come forward immediately,” Sinopoli said.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Bath Township Police at 330-666-3736.