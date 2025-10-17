© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas
The Menu| Beyond pumpkin spice lattes; local cafes offer a range of seasonal drinks

By Drew Maziasz
Published October 17, 2025 at 3:10 PM EDT

The leaves are turning, the flannel shirts are coming out and the days are getting shorter.

Along with the onset of fall comes the return of the pumpkin spice latte. It seems like pumpkin spice is everywhere nowadays; from candles, to face masks and lip gloss.

For today's installment of "The Menu," we look at the popularity of seasonal drinks, and learn about some beverages that might be a little more interesting than your typical pumpkin spice latte.

Area cafes have been busy sprucing up their menus with offerings other than coffees, lattes, and cappuccinos.

Matcha, a drink made from green tea leaves, has grown in popularity the last few years. Businesses are also offering floral and fruity selections in the warmer months, and holiday themed drinks for Christmas and New Year's.

Cleveland Magazine's Annie Nickoloff, and Debi Darnell from Ready, Set!, a coffee roaster in Cleveland stopped by the Ideastream studios to discuss their favorite drinks.

Guests:
- Annie Nickoloff, Senior Editor, Cleveland Magazine
- Debi Darnell, Manager, Ready, Set! Roasters

