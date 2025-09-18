Employers continue to navigate how to discipline employees over social media posts

The killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Oct. 10 has ignited intense online political debate.

People across the globe have been weighing in with social media posts; some mourning the loss of the commentator and others making light of the death.

In a few instances, individuals have been fired for the posts.

Thursday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll look at some of the uproar around the killing of Kirk from an employment perspective.

Ann-Marie Ahern, a labor lawyer, will join us to discuss where an employee’s right to free speech ends and an employer’s code of conduct begins.

There have been several notable issues in Northeast Ohio, including the Cleveland Fire Chief being placed on administrative leave earlier this week.

Later in the program, a preview of a new exhibit that begins this week at the Maltz Museum. It features work from artists Elizabeth Pineda and Tom Kiefer, who set their sights on the experience of migrants who are making the journey from Central America to the United States.

Finally, another installment of our series “The Menu.” This time around Dillon Stewart dishes out some background on clambakes, and why they’re such a staple to greater Cleveland.

Guests:

- Ann-Marie Ahern, Co-Managing Principal, McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal and Liffman Co.

- Elizabeth Z. Pineda, Artist

- Tom Kiefer, Artist

- Aaron Petersal, Executive Director, Maltz Museum

- Dillon Stewart, Senior Editor, Cleveland Magazine