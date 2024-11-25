What will U.S. climate policy look like after Donald Trump returns to the White House?

Less than a week after the U.S. presidential election took place, world leaders, scientists, and climate activists gathered in Baku, Azerbaijan for the United Nation's annual COP29 climate summit.

That election hung over the last two weeks of climate talks at COP29.

The incoming administration has been dismissive of climate change science, and President-elect Donald Trump has said he will pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord, a cornerstone of the conference.

He also promised to reverse rules the Biden administration put into place to cut carbon pollution from cars, trucks, power plants as well as oil and gas industry operations.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll talk about what this potential reversal of climate policy action could mean on a global level.

We’ll also talk to reporters covering clean energy policy and ask what it means for the region and the state of Ohio.

How will a Republican-controlled state legislature impact renewable energy standard, electric vehicle production, and curbing carbon emissions?

Later in the program, we’ll hear about a new book from NPR, "How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History,” which chronicles the impact of women on the music industry.

Guests:

- Dan Gearino, Clean Energy Reporter, Inside Climate News

- Bob Berwyn, International Climate Policy Reporter, Inside Climate News

- Nolan Rutschilling, Managing Director of Energy Policy, The Ohio Environmental Council

- Ann Powers, NPR Music Critic

- Alison Fensterstock, NPR Turning the Tables Co-Founder & Editor

- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media