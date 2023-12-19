Cuyahoga County executive and other local leaders discuss takeaways from COP28 climate summit

Nearly 200 countries were represented at the United Nations climate conference known as COP28 held in Dubai in early December. At the summit, government leaders signed an agreement calling on countries to transition away from fossil fuels for the first time.

More than 120 nations, including the United States, also committed to tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Scientists say fossil fuels, including oil, gas and coal, are responsible for 75% of global warming. Some activists who attended the conference say the agreement doesn't go far enough, as it doesn't require countries to stop using fossil fuels by a particular date.

Several local leaders attended the summit in the United Arab Emirates. They will join Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas" to talk about their takeaways, as well as efforts to make Northeast Ohio more sustainable.

Guests:

-Chris Ronayne, Cuyahoga County Executive

-Sarah O'Keeffe, Director of Sustainability, City of Cleveland

-Michael Jeans, President & CEO, Growth Opportunity Partners

-Baiju Shah, CEO, Greater Cleveland Partnership