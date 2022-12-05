Northeast Ohio climate advocates discussed climate change policy in Egypt last month

The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference wrapped up a few weeks ago, on November 18, following two weeks of world leaders and policy makers convening in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt - to address the effects of climate change.

COP 27, which is short for Conference of Parties, is an assemblage of countries from the around the world - gathering to discuss, and lay out goals for the reduction of greenhouse gases, the main contributor to climate change.

Each year, as we see climate change impacts worsen, the importance of these conferences grow.

But seldom do we see diplomats and climate activists representing different parties AGREEING on what is to be done in the face of the climate crisis.

The conference was again, filled with folks from around the globe, including some representatives from right here in Northeast Ohio.

Today on the program, we'll look back the at the COP 27 conference, and examine if what was discussed there has any local impact. Joining us is a climate expert from Case Western Reserve University, as well as an the Environmental Initiatives manager from the Cleveland Foundation, who was in Egypt for COP27.

Stick around, as later in the hour - we'll hear from long time sports writer Marla Ridenhour - as she's now stepping away from the Akron Beacon Journal after 23 years.

- Onema Adojoh, Professor of Earth, Environmental and Planetary Sciences, Case Western Reserve University

- Stephen Love, Program Director for Environmental Initiatives, The Cleveland Foundation

- Marla Ridenour, Sports Columnist, The Akron Beacon Journal

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host of All Things Considered, Ideastream Public Media