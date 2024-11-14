How could plan to close U.S. Dept. of Education impact Ohio?

For the last week, the "Sound of Ideas" has been diving into the aftermath of the presidential election and some of the major changes that could take place once President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House, based on some of his campaign promises.

We've discussed proposed changes that would impact immigration and the LGBTQ community, and in Ohio, how the supermajority in the Ohio Supreme Court, legislature and executive branch could affect issues like redistricting and reproductive rights.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to talk about another major campaign talking point from Trump, which is to abolish the federal Department of Education.

This is an idea U.S. Senator-elect Bernie Moreno of Ohio has approved. He said prior to the election, "We're going to get rid of some of these agencies that don't make any sense, like the Department of Education, and just move that money to the states."

But how feasible is an idea like this? We'll discuss that promise, and other ways education in Ohio could be impacted in the new year with a national education writer and Ohio public school advocate.

We also want to note that we invited the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce to participate in the conversation, and did not hear back.

Later in this hour, we'll hear from the U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines, who was recently in Cleveland for a visit.

Guests:

-Laura Meckler, National Education Writer, The Washington Post, & Author, "Dream Town: Shaker Heights and the Quest for Racial Equity"

-Scott DiMauro, President of the Ohio Education Association

-Jose G. Romualdez, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the United States of America

-Gabriel Kramer, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media