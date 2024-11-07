How will the new Ohio Supreme Court supermajority impact issues like redistricting and abortion?

Donald Trump will be the 47th president of the United States. He will be sworn-in on Jan. 20, 2025, four years after he handed off the position to President Joe Biden.

While we can't predict what a second Trump presidency will look like, pundits are already looking back at Trump's first term and considering what could happen over the next four years, including as it relates to the courts.

During his first term, Trump named three new United States Supreme Court justices, which had massive implications for the country, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

There's also consideration over the rhetoric Trump has used during the campaign. Will he treat his political rivals with the harshness he alluded to on the campaign trail, or will he strike a more conciliatory and healing tone, like he took during his acceptance speech earlier this week?

In Ohio, the election brought changes to the state Supreme Court, with a new makeup of six Republicans to one Democrat. How will this, combined with supermajorities in the state legislature and executive branches, impact issues like redistricting, LGBTQ rights and abortion access?

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll spend some time looking at the impact the election's outcome will have on the justice system with a panel of experts.

Later this hour, we'll be looking at some local issues that were on the ballot with our Ideastream reporters, including school levies and downballot races.

And, we'll hear the latest episode of our music podcast, "Shuffle."

Guests:

-Jonathan Entin, Professor Emeritus of Law, Case Western Reserve University

-David Cohen, PhD, Director, Professor of Political Science & Director, Applied Politics Program, The University of Akron

-Abigail Bottar, Akron/Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Nicole Barille and Sam Meister, Musicians, Mr. Gnome

-Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "All Things Considered" and "Shuffle"