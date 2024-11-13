© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

NEO organizations prepare for potential mass deportations under new Trump administration

By Leigh Barr
Published November 13, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
President-elect Donald Trump made immigration and cracking down on undocumented people living in the United States a main theme in his campaign. He has vowed to deport millions of undocumented people as part of an overall policy to secure the southern border.

On Sunday, Trump announced on social media he was selecting Tom Homan to be his “border czar.” Homan served in Trump’s first administration including as the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE.

He is part of a growing team of immigration hardliners that Trump has tapped to be part of his administration, including South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as secretary of Homeland Security and Stephen Miller as deputy chief of policy.

During the campaign, Homan said the Trump administration would deliver the biggest deportation operation in the nation’s history. He told Fox News recently that blue state governors not on board with the plans of the new administration should get out of the way.

Trump won’t take office until Jan. 20. In the meantime, organizations and individuals that work with new arrivals are trying to prepare, including for the potential of legal fights.

On Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas," we’re going to talk about the plan to deport potentially millions and the impact that could have, including here in Ohio.

Later, we'll hear about a new anthology, "How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History," from NPR Music.

Further Resources:
Dec. 4: Cleveland Post-Election Immigration Symposium

Guests:
-Hamed Aleaziz, Reporter, New York Times
-Heather Prendergast, Immigration Attorney
-Patrick Kearns, Executive Director, Re:Source Cleveland
-Ann Powers, NPR Music critic
-Alison Fensterstock, Editor
-Kabir Bhatia, Sr. Reporter, Arts & Culture, Ideastream Public Media

