LGBTQ+ individuals discuss the impact of a second Trump presidential term

President-elect Trump will take office in January 2025. He’s made a lot of promises on the campaign trail, mostly regarding immigration and the economy.

There hasn’t been much from Trump regarding LGBTQ+ policies, but members of that community are looking towards the next administration with some trepidation.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll talk to several local leaders who work with the LGBTQ+ community and learn about what they will be watching for as Trump is sworn into office next year.

On Monday we’ll also celebrate Veterans Day with several conversations regarding those who have served the country.

Last year, a program from Literary Cleveland started connecting Northeast Ohio veterans with writing workshops as a way to get those vets to express their feelings and talk about their experiences in the service.

Now, a second volume of the Veterans Anthology is out, it’s called “Beyond Service” and we’ll hear from two of the contributors.

To close to show we’ll hear from the Chief of the VA of Northeast Ohio Healthcare System’s Community Outpatient Services. He’ll discuss some of the services offered by the VA, how the demographics of those using the VA services are changing, and how to learn more about what’s offered.

GUESTS:

- Andrew Snyder, Adjunct Faculty,Kent State University's College of Public Health

- Dwayne Steward, Executive Director, Equality Ohio

- Kevin Chapman, Veteran's Voices Contributor

- Holly Spohn, Veteran's Voices Contributor

- Dave Chmielewski, Director, Community Outpatient Services, Northeast Ohio VA