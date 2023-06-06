© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Investigative reporting finds division in effort to create LGBTQ+ neighborhood in Cleveland

By Rachel Rood
Published June 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Hooppe
/
Shutterstock
Cleveland Scene and The Buckeye Flame have reported the Studio 117 project has caused some division in the LGBTQ+ community.

The $100 million development project on the Cleveland and Lakewood border called Studio West 117 describes itself as an inclusive neighborhood created for and by the Greater Cleveland LGBTQ+ community.

The ambitious 300,000-square-foot project is aiming to be completed in three phases, the first of which opened last October, and includes a multipurpose entertainment space called the Fieldhouse, which includes a gymnasium, rentable spaces and a dining space. The next two phases, which include renovated entertainment spaces, bars, and 100 apartment units, are slated to open in 2025.

But this large-scale project, designed by developers Daniel Budish and Betsy Figgie, has caused some division in the LGBTQ+ community, according to new investigative reporting by Cleveland Scene and The Buckeye Flame.

Over a two-month span, reporters interviewed more than 25 people associated with the project including current and former employees. The reporting revealed people in the community coming forward have said they were harmed by the project aimed at helping them. The owners said some of these issues are just start-up growing pains.

To start Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk to the reporters behind the story about the project's scope, what led to these allegations, and their reporting process.

Later this hour, we'll discuss new post-election polling on the Akron mayoral race. And, with Antiques Roadshow filming in Akron Tuesday, we'll talk about Northeast Ohio's antiques scene.

Guests:
-Ken Schneck, Editor, The Buckeye Flame.
-Maria Elena Scott, Reporter, Cleveland Scene
-Doug Livingston, City Reporter, Akron Beacon Journal
-Anna Huntsman, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
-Nancy Shaffer, Owner, Copper Kettle Antiques Mall
-Wendy Manfredi, Vendor, Sweet Lorain

