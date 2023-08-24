A university cancer center and a barber shop are teaming up for prostate cancer screenings

African American men in Cuyahoga County have a 60% increased risk of being diagnosed with prostate cancer and an 80% increased risk of dying from prostate cancer compared to white men, according to data from the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center.

That center, a new endeavor from Case Western Reserve University, is teaming up with a local barbershop owner to get more cancer screenings into the community.

It's something that Waverly Willis is familiar with. The owner of Urban Kutz held vaccination clinics at his shops during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is reaching out to his community to help address this health disparity.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk with Willis, as well as Dr. Charles Modlin from MetroHealth, and Dr. Erika Trapl from Case Western Reserve University, who also directs the cancer center.

Later on in the program we'll learn about the history and significance of the Boddie Recording Company, which was just named a Cleveland landmark.

Finally, checking in on how the "Tennis In The Land" tournament is progressing with its director.

GUESTS:

- Waverly Willis, Owner and Operator, Urban Kutz Barber Shop

- Charles Modlin, MD, Urologist; Medical Director of Equity, Inclusion & Diversity, MetroHealth System

- Erika Trapl, PhD, Associate Professor, School of Medicine; Associate Director of Community Outreach and Engagement, Case Comprehensive Cancer Center; Case Western Reserve University

- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Kyle Ross, Director, "Tennis In The Land"

