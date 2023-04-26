MetroHealth Minority Men’s Health Fair puts focus on preventive care and early detection

Preventive health screenings and tests are a simple and effective way to keep on top of your health. Screenings can lead to early diagnosis and better treatment outcomes for many patients. It's estimated that millions of Americans skip recommended health screenings each year. Men are more likely than women to avoid regular check-ups and skimp on early screenings. Thursday, MetroHealth will bring its Minority Men's Health Fair to several locations. The goal is to offer free health screenings including those for blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol and mental health among others to those who might otherwise not do so through a doctor. The fair focuses on minority men, because they are far more likely have a higher incidence of poorer health outcomes that are attributed to a number of factors including race and other socioeconomic determinants. However, anyone regardless of race, ethnicity or gender is welcome to attend.

Dr. Charles Modlin founded the fair nearly 20 years ago. “We especially encourage men of color, who suffer from the greatest incidence rates of chronic diseases and health disparities, and who experience the lowest life expectancies of any group in the nation, to attend our health fair to undergo health screenings for the prevention and early detection of disease, the majority of which present with no signs or symptoms, and the majority of which can be prevented, treated and cured through early health screenings,” said Dr. Modlin, a urologist who also serves as Medical Director for Equity, Inclusion and Diversity at MetroHealth.

The 2023 MetroHealth Men’s Minority Health Fair will be held at three locations on April 27. The screenings are free.

Later in this hour, we'll discuss how navigating the workplace can be difficult for young workers, but especially so for young Black women. In Ideastream's podcast, Living for We, these women have been sharing their stories of encountering roadblocks and microaggressions that they attribute to racism in the workplace. Living for We draws its inspiration from a 2020 study from cityLAB of Pittsburgh that ranked Cleveland dead last in terms of livability for Black women. In this week's episode of the podcast, we will hear some of these workplace stories and how some Black women are choosing to be their own boss by becoming entrepreneurs.

Guests:

-Charles Modlin Jr., MD, Medical Director of the Office of Equity, Inclusion & Diversity, MetroHealth Medical Center

-Leah Hudnall, Community Advocate

-Ramat Wiley, Adun Spice Company

-Angela Neal-Barnett, Psychologist

