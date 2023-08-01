New poll shows Ohio likely voters split on Issue 1

We’re exactly one week from the Aug. 8 special election over State Issue 1 which asks voters to decide whether it should be harder to amend the state constitution. Tuesday is also the last day to request an absentee ballot application to participate in that election. In order to be accepted, the application must physically arrive at your local county boards of elections by 8:30 p.m.

A "yes" vote on State Issue 1 would raise the voter threshold to 60%, from the current simple majority. It would also make it harder for proposed amendments to qualify for the ballot, by increasing the signature gathering requirement to 88 counties, from only 44 currently. A "no" vote would not implement these changes.

If Issue 1 passes, it would have major implications for the November ballot, which now includes an amendment that would enshrine abortion rights into the constitution. That proposed amendment would need 60% of the vote to pass. If Issue 1 fails, it would only need 50% plus one to pass.

An Ohio Northern University poll on State Issue 1, abortion and the 2024 Senate race came out last week that could shed some light on some of these important issues.

We'll start Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas" by discussing the poll with Dr. Robert Alexander, a professor of political science and the founding director of the university’s Institute for Civics and Public Policy.

Later in this hour, we’ll talk to local doctors about cardiac arrests occurring in young athletes, following the recent emergency involving 18-year-old Bronny James, son of LeBron James.

And, we’ll learn about the history of the city of Brook Park, which is a suburb outside of Cleveland.

Guests:

-Robert Alexander, Ph.D., Professor of Political Science, Ohio Northern University

-Dr. Saima Karim, D.O., Cardiologist, MetroHealth

-Dr. Joseph Congeni, M.D., Director, Sports Medicine Department, Akron Children’s Hospital

-Jim Van Keuren, Ed.D., Author & Retired Dean, College of Education, Ashland University

