Community members share their thoughts on State Issue 1 in recent 'Sound of Ideas Community Tour' forum

Ohioans will soon decide whether the threshold for citizens to amend the state constitution should be much higher. A special election for Issue 1 is scheduled for August 8. It would require 60% approval for amendments to pass, a much higher bar than the current standard, 50% plus one vote. Proponents say the measure protects the constitution from special interests. Opponents say it takes power away from citizens. Abortion opponents, including many elected Republicans, have acknowledged that Issue 1 is motivated by a desire to stop a proposed abortion amendment, which proponents are pushing for the November ballot.

The Sound of Ideas Community Tour, hosted by Mike McIntyre, Ideastream’s executive editor, convened experts from both sides to examine State Issue 1, and discussed how everyone can participate in the special election, no matter your vote. Last week, we held the discussion in front of a live audience at the Cuyahoga County Public Library Parma-Snow Branch.

Guests:

-Frank Strigari, Former Chief Legal Counsel, Ohio Senate

-Mike Curtin, Former Editor, The Columbus Dispatch & Former State Legislator

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio

-Jonathan Entin, Professor Emeritus of Law, Case Western Reserve University

-Anthony Kaloger, Deputy Director, Cuyahoga County Board of Elections