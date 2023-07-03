U.S. Supreme Court hands down decisions on issues including affirmative action, student loans, and federal elections

The U.S. Supreme Court term ended on Friday, ruling on major issues like affirmative action, student loans, gay rights, and oversight of federal elections.

The partisan makeup of the court informed the rulings this year the same way it did last year when they ruled on abortion, climate change, and guns.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk about some of the biggest rulings from this most recent Supreme Court term. Joining us will be several constitutional law experts from around Northeast Ohio.

Later in the hour, we'll learn about a new book that focuses on a gruesome killing that rocked the city of Shaker Heights back in 1990.

James Renner is a podcaster, journalist, and author who is revisiting the killing of Lisa Pruett, and joins us to talk about his book "Little, Crazy Children."

GUESTS:

- Jonathan Entin, Professor Emeritus of Law, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

- Tracy Thomas, Chair of Constitutional Law and Director, Constitutional Law Center; The University of Akron School of Law

- James Renner, Author, "Little, Crazy Children"

