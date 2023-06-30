Should the Supreme Court Focus on the Original Meaning of the Constitution?

Airs Tuesday July 4, 2023 at 9 a.m. on WKSU

Constitutional originalists believe the constitutional text should be given the original public meaning it would have had at the time it became law, while living constitutionalists contend that constitutional law can and should evolve in response to changing circumstances and values. Originalism has percolated in legal circles for years, but some experts say this is the first time in history a majority on the Supreme Court has adopted the philosophy.

