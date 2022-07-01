© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

State of Ohio 16:9
The State of Ohio

US Supreme Court Takes Center Stage

By Karen Kasler
Published July 1, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
SUPCO Decisions Spark Protests, Debate

A huge week at the US Supreme Court, with decisions that impact millions across the country almost immediately – and set off a flurry of protests, celebrations, and lawsuits.

Jo Ingles has an extended report exploring this issue, and Karen Kasler interviews legal and social experts on the impact these decisions could have.

Freda Levenson is the Legal Director of the ACLU of Ohio.

Jim Obergefell is a civil rights activist.

Marc Spindelman is a Ohio State University Moritz College of law professor.

