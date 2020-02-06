© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 17

Published February 6, 2020 at 8:00 AM EST

 

In this week's episode, we learn about the closing arguments in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Nick explains what the big deal is with the State of the Union in "Politics on Point."

Plus, we meet the newest leader of Cuba and learn about concussion safety for ice hockey.

dictator (noun) ruler with total power, usually gained by force

sanction (noun) penalty placed on one country by another country

premature (adjective) done before the usual or proper time

This week we learn how the outbreak of the coronavirus has had a major impact on businesses in China. We want to know: what are other ripple effects of an illness like the coronavirus?

