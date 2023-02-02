Much ado about the To-Do List, your arts and culture newsletter

When I began my career at Ideastream Public Media in 2016, I couldn’t believe I’d be working in a building in Playhouse Square. The lifelong theater geek in me was elated.

Having grown up immersed in the visual and performing arts, it seems fitting that I now work on Ideastream’s arts and culture team as a digital producer.

What a privilege it is to get to tell the stories of the many talented artists and incredible cultural institutions we have right in our own neighborhoods.

And what a privilege it has been to spend the last few months designing a new way to share those stories, along with a list of arts events and activities well worth your time. Our new weekly newsletter, actually a redesign of our monthly newsletter, "The To-Do List," launches today.

Subscribe and you will have access to some terrific stories.

For example, the Cleveland Institute of Art in University Circle has a 140-year history of helping young artists get their start. A recent episode of “Applause,” the weekly arts and culture television show, spotlighted a senior there who is developing his voice as a painter.

Did you know there’s a museum in Geauga County devoted entirely to trains? The elaborate layout hand built by the Elesh family is roughly 145 feet long and took about 15 years to construct. It’s a must-see for any train lover.

And this recent conversation with the Cleveland Orchestra’s first director of diversity and inclusion, Jejuana Brown, highlighted the list of goals she set for her first year in the role.

In addition to arts news and features, our staff has been curating a weekly list of “5 Things to Do in NEO,” which includes timely information about arts and cultural events happening across the region.

It's perfect if you are a fan of the local music scene, a lover of art galleries and museums or a lifelong theater geek like me.

Combining all of this great information into one easy-to-read format is what led to the transformation of “The To-Do List."

Now hitting inboxes every Thursday evening, the newsletter combines the list of events you've come to love and with the latest "Applause" features, episodes of the music podcast, “Shuffle,” and a section to put the spotlight on you, our community.

Check it out by subscribing on our website.

