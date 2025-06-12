5 things to do in NEO: Juneteenth Culture Fest, Parade the Circle and more

Juneteenth Culture Fest

Art, history and music come together in Cleveland Heights for the 16th annual Juneteenth Culture Fest at Cain Park. From 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, enjoy live music, spoken word poetry and African dance and drum workshops along with food trucks, children’s activities and a local vendor marketplace. A special performance by Djapo Cultural Arts Institute hits the main stage at 8 p.m. in a vibrant celebration of freedom through traditional African dance.

Parade the Circle

The Cleveland Museum of Art’s Parade the Circle returns once again to Wade Oval for its 33rd year, bringing creative costumes, lively music and community-made art. The parade steps off at noon at the museum’s north entrance and continues along East Avenue and Wade Oval Drive. Stick around after the parade to visit Circle Village and meet artists, check out artmaking demos and enjoy local food, music and more until 4 p.m.

Bikes, baseball and dads

BYOB (bring your own baseball) and glove to Cleveland’s League Park on Sunday for a game of catch with dad to celebrate Father’s Day. Enjoy America’s favorite pastime on the historic field from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and while you’re there, visit the Baseball Heritage Museum to learn about the grand old game’s history in Cleveland. BYOB (bring your own bicycle) if you’d like to join Bike Cleveland at 10 a.m. for a leisurely 5-mile ride departing from League Park and weaving through the Hough, Midtown and St. Clair-Superior neighborhoods.

Stark County Pride

Pride Month festivities continue with Stark Pride coming to Downtown Canton on Saturday. A Pride march steps off at 1 p.m. at the Canton Cultural Center for the Arts. The opening ceremony follows at 2 p.m. with drag artist and Canton native Kardi Redd Diamond, plus performances by the Bluecoats and Sing Out chorus. Music, food and festivities continue in Centennial Plaza through 9 p.m.

