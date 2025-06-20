© 2025 Ideastream Public Media


Take a walk through transit history beneath Cleveland's Veterans Memorial Bridge

Ideastream Public Media | By Jean-Marie Papoi
Published June 20, 2025 at 9:15 AM EDT
Historic black and white photograph of a bridge and city skyline
Cleveland Public Library Photograph Collection
The Detroit-Superior Bridge, also known as the Veterans Memorial Bridge, was built between 1912-1917 by Cleveland's King Bridge Company for a cost of just over $5 million.

The eighth annual Cleveland History Days are now underway, and that once again includes a rare opportunity to tour the former streetcar level of the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Also known as the Detroit-Superior Bridge, it's a familiar fixture in Downtown Cleveland's skyline, with 12 distinct concrete arches and a center steel span stretching 3,000 feet over the Cuyahoga River. Upon its completion in 1917, it was the first fixed high-level bridge in the city and one of the most impressive structures in the nation.

"It was an engineering marvel, given its size and the scale and the construction techniques used at that time, and it has continued to serve a really important role, a crucial role in our transportation system," said Annie Pease, Cuyahoga County's senior advisor for transportation.

Designed as a double-decker bridge, it carried automobiles and pedestrians on the upper level and streetcars on the lower level across four sets of tracks, shuttling passengers between Detroit Avenue on the West Side and Superior Avenue Downtown.

"It operated in that multimodal fashion from 1917 until 1954," Pease said. "After 1954, the streetcars left the region and this space sat vacated largely through today."

A colored drawing of a bridge on a vintage postcard
Cleveland Public Library Photograph Collection
The Detroit-Superior Bridge, renamed the Veterans Memorial Bridge in 1989, is featured on a postcard with streetcars traveling along its lower deck.

In recent years, the county has made repairs and upgrades to the bridge and has opened the lower level to the public for art installations and historical tours. During a public tour in 2017, thousands of visitors walked the nearly mile-long tunnel where steel tracks once were, passing rows of concrete arches while taking in majestic views of the city skyline and river below.

In 2023, the county launched its Rediscover Veterans Memorial Bridge initiative, seeking input from the community on how the dormant lower level could once again be utilized as a public space and as a connector between the Near West Side and Downtown.

"There were some kinds of grassroots community efforts in the early 2000s as the residential population was growing on the Near West Side of the Cuyahoga River and as people were using the bridge to get to opportunities and recreation in Downtown Cleveland," Pease said. "The idea of how this bridge is used primarily entered the fore and there was a big push to have special events on the lower level of the bridge."

Those efforts, she said, resulted in a federally-funded study in 2013 that explored opportunities for how the space might be used, including recommendations for walking and bike paths, as well as scenic overlooks.

In March 2024, the county announced in a press release that it received $7 million in federal funding to support redevelopment plans for the vacant lower level.

"We're taking this idea of the space being a transportation corridor as well as a destination and looking at, what does it take for this to be open longer term, not just for special events," Pease said.

Explore the historic streetcar level of the Veterans Memorial Bridge, part of Cleveland History Days, on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and on Fridays through September as part of the Take a Hike Summer Series, a program of the Historic Gateway Neighborhood Corporation.

Black and white photograph of passengers boarding a streetcar
1 of 8  — Detroit-Superior Streetcar.jpg
Passengers board a streetcar at one of the underground stations on either side of the Detroit-Superior Bridge.
Cleveland Public Library Photograph Collection
Black and white photograph showing empty rail tracks
2 of 8  — Detroit-Superior Fred Bottomer 1939.jpg
An image dated around 1939, taken by Cleveland Press photographer Fred Bottomer, shows two tracks running along the lower level of the bridge.
Fred Bottomer / Cleveland State University Michael Schwartz Library
View of a long walkway surrounded by concrete arches
3 of 8  — Detroit-Superior Walkway.jpg
A similar view of the streetcar level taken June 18, 2025.
Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media
A stairway leading down into a subway station
4 of 8  — Detroit-Superior Subway Stairs.jpg
A well-preserved set of stairs surrounded by tile walls leads to the former subway station on the Detroit Avenue side.
Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media
A banner reads "Rediscover Veterans Memorial Bridge"
5 of 8  — Rediscover Veterans Memorial Bridge.jpg
A banner greets visitors to the entrance of the bridge's lower level.
Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media
Part of an old subway car
6 of 8  — Detroit-Superior Subway Car.jpg
The front of a decommissioned subway car sits at the entrance of the bridge's lower level.
Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media
An eastbound Madison Avenue streetcar travels down the track on the lower level of the Detroit-Superior Bridge, circa 1954.
7 of 8  — Detroit-Superior Bridge 1954.jpg
An eastbound Madison Avenue streetcar travels down the track on the lower level of the Detroit-Superior Bridge, circa 1954.
Herbert H. Harwood / Library of Congress
View of a river and cityscape
8 of 8  — View from Detroit-Superior.jpg
Stunning views of the river and city skyline can be seen from every direction while crossing the bridge.
Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media

