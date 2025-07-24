5 things to do in NEO: Lords of the Land, Wine & Walleye Festival and more

Lords of the Land

Lords of the Land , Cleveland’s International Hip Hop and Street Dance Festival, returns for its fifth year to bring on the beats and showcase the skills of top dancers from around the globe. Watch as the best of the best battle it out in a preliminary competition on Friday from 5-10 p.m. at Ingenuity Cleveland. The final round takes place Saturday from 3-9 p.m. in the Grand Foyer of Severance Music Center, and the celebrations continue into Sunday with food, music and games from 1-6 p.m. at Cleveland's North Coast Yard.

Wine and walleye

Sail on over to Ashtabula’s historic harbor for the annual Wine & Walleye Festival , serving up a boatload of food and fun Friday through Sunday. Enjoy a variety of wines from the Grand River Valley paired with fresh fish from Lake Erie, plus a fishing tournament and rides on the historic fishing schooner Lettie G. Howard. Stick around after dark on Saturday for a lighted boat parade beginning at 9 p.m., followed by fireworks.

Antique Power Exhibition

Get your engines revving at Lake Metroparks Farmpark in Kirtland as the Historical Engine Society presents its 54th annual Antique Power Exhibition . This year’s show highlights the “muscle era of tractors” along with antique cars, trucks and construction equipment. There’s a tractor pull event for kids and adults, a tractor parade and opportunities to visit with farm animals in the barnyard Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Kent Acoustic Fest

Back for a second year, Kent Acoustic Fest offers an afternoon of free live music at Fred Fuller Park. Listen in as longtime singer-songwriter Harry Deacon brings a mix of pop, folk and blues and duo It’s About Time shares ‘60s and ‘70s tunes on the six-string and harmonica. Food vendors and local artists will be on hand between noon - 4 p.m.

Antiques and artisans