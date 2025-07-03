5 things to do in NEO: Akron Bicentennial Parade, Boston Mills Artfest and more

Celebrate Akron’s bicentennial

Though Akron’s bicentennial is a yearlong celebration, the party kicks into high gear this weekend with a signature lineup of free events across the city . The Heart of Akron festival runs Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., with live music in Lock 3 and an array of food options along Main Street. A full fireworks display lights up the sky Friday at 9:45 p.m., followed by the Goodyear Bicentennial Downtown Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Light Up the Lake concert

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and head to the Jackson Street Pier in Downtown Sandusky for a free outdoor concert on Friday with the Firelands Symphony Orchestra . The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and features a wide array of musical favorites from composers such as John Williams, Aaron Copland, Richard Rodgers and Duke Ellington. Stick around after the show to catch Cedar Point’s fireworks show from across Sandusky Bay.

Boston Mills Artfest

It’s the second and final weekend of the 51st annual Boston Mills Artfest , a fine art show that gathers artists from more than 30 states against the backdrop of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Visit Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., to peruse paintings, photography, jewelry, sculpture and more across the grounds of the Boston Mills ski resort in Peninsula. There’s also live music every day from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Asian Lantern Festival

The Asian Lantern Festival opens Saturday, returning for its eighth year to transform the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo into a dazzling display of color and light after dark. Guests can walk among 70 new large-scale displays comprised of thousands of individual lanterns, plus catch live acrobatic performances every hour. The festival runs until Aug. 24, with a drive-through option available on select dates.

Music in the Garden