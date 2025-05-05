As Akron celebrates its bicentennial, developers look to bring back an iconic landmark

This year, Akron is celebrating its 200th birthday.

The year-long Bicentennial celebration includes a calendar of events, public forums, July 4th fireworks and a big parade. These events are in addition to the closing ceremonies in December to mark the city's founding in 1825.

As part of the celebration, Akron last month opened its long-planned history center.

The museum features notable Akronites from John Brown to LeBron James, the rise of rubber, and the founding of the 'Akron Sound.'

With us Monday on the "Sound of Ideas" is the chair of the city's Bicentennial Commission Mark Greer and the driving force behind the Akron History Center, historian Dave Lieberth.

Next in the hour, we'll discuss one of Akron's most iconic landmarks and the ambitious plans to breathe new life into it.

Quaker Square—once a bustling hotel and retail complex built from the Quaker Oats silos—is getting a second act.

After years of dormancy under the ownership of the University of Akron, a team of local developers is stepping in to reimagine the 400,000-square-foot property.

Their vision is a revitalized hub featuring hotel rooms, restaurants and apartments.

The property sale was approved in April, and it is expected to close later this month.

On Monday's show, we're joined by Patrick Williams, Growth and Development Reporter at the Akron Beacon Journal. He's been following the redevelopment closely and recently toured the site.

Later in the hour, a conversation with Dr. Ron Levant, Professor Emeritus at the University of Akron and former president of the American Psychological Association. Dr. Levant as spent decades researching the psychology of men and societal views of masculinity.

He has authored or edited 20 books over the course of his career. His most recent work, "The Problem With Men," is a memoir that includes reflections on his childhood, personal mental health experiences and professional path. The book also examines traditional concepts of masculinity and their impact on men and society.

We sat down recently with Dr. Levant to discuss how ideas about masculinity are shifting, and what role they continue to play in the modern world.