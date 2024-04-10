NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 25

This week on NewsDepth:

Abbey explains taxes in this week’s Politics On Point.

Women's elite sports are breaking the billion-dollar barrier

We have a professional at NASA answer your questions about her job.

And Margaret meets a NASA scientist; testing new space materials.

Taxes (noun): A fee or payment that people must give to the government.

Allocation (verb): The process of distributing funds.

Advocate (noun): A person that publicly supports or recommends a particular cause or policy.

Inclusive (adjective): To include all groups and people.

A big congratulations to University of Iowa senior guard Caitlin Clark after a record breaking season!

Last week in Cleveland, Clark was named the 2024 Jersey Mike's Naismith National Player Of The Year for the second year in a row.

For our write to us this week, we want you to write an award acceptance speech!

Imagine your classroom won an award - like a classroom of the year award. What would you say in your acceptance speech?

Students can use our inbox form to tell us why their class was the best class this year.

Voters in Jackson County, Missouri - by a wide margin - rejected a 40-year extension of a sales tax that would have helped fund a new downtown stadium for baseball's Kansas City Royals.

The extension would have also helped maintain and repair Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs.

And that brings us to our poll for the week: should tax-payers pay for stadiums?

Students can choose between: Yes, the stadium is for the city; or No, the team should pay for it.

