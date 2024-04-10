Petting Zoo: Owner Uses Doritos to Rescue Pet Parrot

A Texas man's pet bird got spooked and flew into 40-foot tall trees. He was stuck high up in a tree near Lake Lewisville for three days! The saga to rescue him included attempts by his owners, firefighters, and even tree climbers, but no one had any luck. Until...

Reporter Caroline Vandegriff was there to report on the story when she became part of the rescue. She had brought Doritos as a snack, and luckily, the bird was very hungry. The owner, Giulio, tempted the parrot with the chips and was able to catch him! Who knew parrots liked Doritos?