NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 14

In this week’s episode, around the world protesters are unhappy with their leaders.

Nick gives us the basics of democracy.

Students missed college deadlines because of school delays.

And Margaret tells us just how harmful electronics can be.

Disenfranchised (verb): Someone had their vote and some rights taken away

Parliamentary Republic (noun): A democratic form of government in which the most powerful leader is in the legislature, the Prime Minister

Merit (noun): Deserving of praise and recognition

Psychology (noun): The study of the brain and how it impacts emotion and behavior

The next great leap in artificial intelligence, or A.I., is a chat-bot that can give the most human of responses in a conversational way even write entire essays!

Some high school grads in Virginia may have missed their chance to use National Merit Recognition Awards in their college applications.

Their schools didn't tell the students in time that they won the awards.

